Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

N.S. man arrested after spraying officers with bear spray, fleeing, police say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2023 1:56 pm
Police say the man surrendered with the help of a police negotiator nearly five hours after the incident began.
Police say the man surrendered with the help of a police negotiator nearly five hours after the incident began. DD
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley faces several charges including assault of a police officer following an incident on Friday.

Police say they attempted to arrest a man on numerous outstanding charges, but a struggle broke out during which an officer unsuccessfully used a conducted energy weapon while the man was in a vehicle.

The Mounties say the man responded by spraying two officers with bear spray before fleeing from the vehicle into a nearby residence on Stephen Court in North Kentville, N.S.

Backup officers were called to the scene and contained the man inside the home, where he allegedly threw several items at police and was seen to be holding a large knife.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP’s emergency response team was brought in and police say the man surrendered with the help of a police negotiator nearly five hours after the incident began.

Police say the man, who faces seven charges including two counts each of assault of a peace officer and assault with a weapon, is to appear in court in Kentville, N.S., for a bail hearing on Monday.

RCMPNova Scotia RCMPBear SprayAnnapolis ValleyNorth KentvilleAssault of a Police Officerstephen court
© 2023 The Canadian Press

