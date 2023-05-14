Fire destroys garage in southeast Kelowna

A detached garage in Southeast Kelowna went up in flames Saturday night, destroying the structure.
At around 9 p.m., members of the Kelowna Fire Department were dispatched to a fire in the 3800 block of Water Road.
Crews found the 30-by-30-foot garage engulfed in flames. A large nearby pine tree had also caught fire. Crews at the scene were forced to act fast.
“Crews deployed a hose line and started suppressing the fire, additional crews arrived and assisted,” said Shayne Kiehlbauch, platoon captain with the Kelowna Fire Department, in a press release.
Despite their best efforts, the structure could not be saved.
“Damage was extensive, and the garage was a total loss as well as the contents,” Kiehlbauch said.
The cause of the blaze has been deemed accidental, and there have been no reports of any injuries.
