Fire

Fire destroys garage in southeast Kelowna

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 12:39 pm
Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
Kelowna Fire Department. Global News
A detached garage in Southeast Kelowna went up in flames Saturday night, destroying the structure.

At around 9 p.m., members of the Kelowna Fire Department were dispatched to a fire in the 3800 block of Water Road.

Crews found the 30-by-30-foot garage engulfed in flames. A large nearby pine tree had also caught fire. Crews at the scene were forced to act fast.

Alberta government building wildfire guards around threatened communities: Ellis

“Crews deployed a hose line and started suppressing the fire, additional crews arrived and assisted,” said Shayne Kiehlbauch, platoon captain with the Kelowna Fire Department, in a press release.

Despite their best efforts, the structure could not be saved.

“Damage was extensive, and the garage was a total loss as well as the contents,” Kiehlbauch said.

Bridge in southern Manitoba municipality destroyed by fire

The cause of the blaze has been deemed accidental, and there have been no reports of any injuries.

