Man stabbed, sustains life-threatening injuries at Toronto hotel

A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a hotel in Toronto late Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing at the hotel in the area of Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive was reported to police around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a man was stabbed and a woman was arrested. Both were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. A second patient with minor injuries was taken to a local hospital.