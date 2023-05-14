Menu

Crime

Man stabbed, sustains life-threatening injuries at Toronto hotel

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 14, 2023 10:30 am
Toronto police said a man was injured after a stabbing at a hotel. View image in full screen
Toronto police said a man was injured after a stabbing at a hotel. Global News
A man sustained life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a hotel in Toronto late Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing at the hotel in the area of Wilson Avenue and Beverly Hills Drive was reported to police around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a man was stabbed and a woman was arrested. Both were taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man with life-threatening injuries to a trauma centre. A second patient with minor injuries was taken to a local hospital.

CrimeToronto PoliceStabbingTPSToronto StabbingWilson Avenuebeverly hills drive
