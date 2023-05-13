Home grown talent on display at Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie camp

While it’s been unfamiliar company for University of Saskatchewan Huskies kicker David Solie this week, the backdrop of Griffiths Stadium has been anything but.

“Being at home it makes it a lot easier being able to kick on those same uprights that you’ve known for a long time,” said Solie.

Solie is the lone specialist at Saskatchewan Roughriders rookie camp, competing in drills with receivers, defensive backs and anyone he could get in practice with.

That hard work has paid off, as Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson confirmed Friday that the Saskatoon player will be advancing to main training camp.

“I’ve put a lot of work in and it’s nice to know that work is paying off here,” said Solie. “I know with Brett [Lauther] coming in, Kaare [Vedvik] and the same with Jorgen Hus there it will be nice to work with those guys. Being the only specialist here right now, it gets a little lonely. But, being able to work with those guys, pick their brains and put a little bit of competition in there will be nice.”

Solie is one of four Saskatchewan born and trained players who have donned the Roughriders logo this week in Saskatoon and will continue to do so alongside CFL veterans in the coming days.

A trio of Regina products have shared the field with Solie including former Thunder offensive lineman Riley Schick, as well as University of Regina Rams teammates Noah Pelletier and Jaxon Ford.

Picked in the second round of the 2023 CFL Draft just last week, Ford said he’s proud to be part of the next generation of home-grown football talent looking to crack the CFL.

“There’s going to be a wave of great athletes from Saskatchewan and hopefully they stay here,” said Ford.

This is the first CFL rookie camp for Pelletier as well, after completing his second season with the Rams program and first as the team’s starting quarterback after redshirting the 2021 season.

“Just being around CFL talent is the biggest thing,” said Pelletier. “Being around great quarterbacks has been huge and even the coaching has been great as well.”

Pelletier was selected by the CFL and Roughriders as part of the league’s quarterback internship program, giving him the chance to learn from veterans like Trevor Harris and the rest of the quarterbacks at camp.

That time picking the brain of a Grey Cup champion will benefit Pelletier down the road with the Rams according to the Balfour Collegiate graduate himself.

“He’s a great role model to build off that,” said Pelletier. “Just the way he carries himself, the way he throws the ball, all of that stuff is next level. It’s amazing to be able to learn from him.”

Dickenson has been able to get a closer look at this wave of talent this week and said he’s been impressed by this year’s contingent coming from Saskatchewan.

That lean towards local products is something that is giving Saskatchewan-based players a leg up, as Dickenson added the local athlete is given a bit of an advantage when deciding on cuts between players of equal talent and work ethic.

“When you can get a kid that’s grown up watching the Riders and has connections that run deep, I think their ability to stick around is greater,” said Dickenson. “I think they just give a little more effort than maybe someone else.”

It’s yet to be seen if anyone from this year’s group will become the next Chris Getzlaf or Gene Makowsky.

One thing is certain according to Pelletier. The pipeline of Saskatchewan talent to the Riders is showing no signs of slowing down.

“It’s a big thing having Saskatchewan players play for Saskatchewan,” said Pelletier. “I hope to see a lot more of that in the future.”

Veteran players on the Roughriders roster have arrived in Saskatoon for the opening of main training camp, which will take place on Sunday at Griffiths Stadium on the University of Saskatchewan campus.