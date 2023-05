See more sharing options

Police in Woodstock, Ont., say a 17-year-old has been charged after a group of teens got hit by a car Thursday.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. on May 10 to Dundas Street near Finke Street.

A 14-year-old and two 13-year-olds were reportedly crossing the street when a car hit two of them.

Both went to hospital as a precaution, police say.

The driver has been charged with dangerous operation.