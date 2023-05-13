Funerals to be held for Quebec firefighters killed during floods in Charlevoix region

SAINT-URBAIN, Que. — Régis Lavoie’s funeral will take place on Saturday at the St-Urbain church in the town about 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
The municipality says Christopher Lavoie’s funeral is scheduled for May 26.
The two men — who are not related — were swept away by floodwaters on May 1 during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City.
Quebec Premier François Legault has said that one of the firefighters used his own amphibious ATV to try to reach a couple whose home was surrounded by water in the town.
Their bodies were discovered two days later about 500 metres apart in the Riviere du Gouffre.
