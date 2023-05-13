Menu

Canada

Funerals to be held for Quebec firefighters killed during floods in Charlevoix region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2023 1:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec floods: Police believe recovered bodies are of missing volunteer firefighters'
Quebec floods: Police believe recovered bodies are of missing volunteer firefighters
WATCH: Quebec floods: Police believe recovered bodies are of missing volunteer firefighters – May 3, 2023
SAINT-URBAIN, Que. — Régis Lavoie’s funeral will take place on Saturday at the St-Urbain church in the town about 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The municipality says Christopher Lavoie’s funeral is scheduled for May 26.

11
Rescuers carry the body of one of the two missing firefighters to a helicopter, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que. View image in gallery mode
Rescuers carry the body of one of the two missing firefighters to a helicopter, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Trudeau pays tribute to Quebec firefighters swept away by rising floodwaters

The two men — who are not related — were swept away by floodwaters on May 1 during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City.

Quebec Premier François Legault has said that one of the firefighters used his own amphibious ATV to try to reach a couple whose home was surrounded by water in the town.

READ MORE: Quebec flooding: 2nd body found during extensive search for firefighters who were swept away

Their bodies were discovered two days later about 500 metres apart in the Riviere du Gouffre.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

