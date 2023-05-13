Funerals to be held for Quebec firefighters killed during floods in Charlevoix region

See more sharing options

SAINT-URBAIN, Que. — Régis Lavoie’s funeral will take place on Saturday at the St-Urbain church in the town about 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The municipality says Christopher Lavoie’s funeral is scheduled for May 26.

Rescuers carry the body of one of the two missing firefighters to a helicopter, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Baie-Saint-Paul, Que.

The two men — who are not related — were swept away by floodwaters on May 1 during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City.

Quebec Premier François Legault has said that one of the firefighters used his own amphibious ATV to try to reach a couple whose home was surrounded by water in the town.

Their bodies were discovered two days later about 500 metres apart in the Riviere du Gouffre.