Two arrested, charged in Maple Ridge homicide investigation

Investigators have announced the arrest of two suspects in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation in Maple Ridge, B.C.

On March 4, at 7:30 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP was notified that a man’s body had been found on 122 Avenue.

The deceased was later identified as 55-year-old Surinderjit “Jack” Singh of Maple Ridge.

Surinderjit Singh has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Maple Ridge. IHIT handout

Upon inspection, the death was deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in.

Police said a light grey Hyundai Elantra was located in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and Acadia Street and is believed to be related to Singh’s death.

Initial evidence suggests that Singh arrived at the location at approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 3, investigators said in a release.

On Friday, May 12, 33-year-old Kimberly Buitenweg and 44-year-old Joseph McWilliams were arrested and charged with second-degree homicide.

“We are asking that anyone who had recent contact with either Buitenweg or McWilliams, please contact IHIT immediately as we continue to investigate,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

“This was a complex investigation and we’re thankful for the hard work and dedication of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

— with files from Global News’ Amy Judd