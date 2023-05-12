Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

WestJet pilots could strike next week; imminent walkout would be ‘premature’

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted May 12, 2023 8:47 pm
Click to play video: 'WestJet pilots poised to walk off the job over pay dispute'
WestJet pilots poised to walk off the job over pay dispute
WestJet pilots are already picketing airports on their days off, but they’re poised to walk off the job on May 16 – just in time to complicate travel plans for the long weekend. The Union representing 1,700 pilots flying for WestJet and Swoop says the two sides are far apart on job security, working conditions and pay. Anne Gaviola has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Talks between WestJet pilots and their employer dragged on Friday as the union warned a walkout could come as early as next week, leaving passengers’ travel plans up in the air.

The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents some 1,600 flight crew at WestJet and subsidiary Swoop, said it is poised to file a 72-hour strike notice — but not at the earliest opportunity at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

“I’m fairly certain that I won’t be putting the strike notice in tonight,” said Bernard Lewall, who heads the union’s WestJet contingent, in a phone interview from outside the negotiating room at a venue in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Click to play video: 'What would a WestJet pilot strike mean for travellers?'
What would a WestJet pilot strike mean for travellers?

“It’d be I think a little premature.

Story continues below advertisement

“Negotiations have been going OK,” he added. “There’s still quite a distance between the proposals, but we’re both still coming to the table.”

The workers’ issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling, with some 340 pilots leaving the carrier over the past year and a half — mostly to other airlines — Lewall said.

WestJet says there have been three times more pilot hires than resignations at its mainline operation this year.

Click to play video: 'WestJet pilots prepare for possible strike action'
WestJet pilots prepare for possible strike action

In a statement this week, the Calgary-based airline said its pilots are among the best paid in Canada, but that a contract on par with those recently secured by some U.S. pilot groups would be financially unworkable and put the company’s future at risk.

Trending Now

“ALPA’s expectations of wages, if realized, would pose a significant impact to WestJet’s ability to remain competitive and provide affordable air travel to Canadians,” the company said.

Story continues below advertisement

Labour shortages continue to plague the aviation industry, with a dearth of workers in areas ranging from air traffic control to ground handling as the sector begins to take off again after the pandemic collapse and travel turmoil over the past year.

Click to play video: 'WestJet announces new service between Winnipeg and Atlanta after service to Los Angeles outperforms'
WestJet announces new service between Winnipeg and Atlanta after service to Los Angeles outperforms

In March, Delta Air Lines pilots secured a deal that includes a 34 per cent pay hike over four years.

The Air Canada Pilots Association is aiming for big gains too. In a letter to members Thursday, the union said workers must decide by May 29 whether to stick with their 10-year collective agreement inked in 2014 or opt to start full negotiations ahead of time this year.

“Pilots at Air Canada are working at a steep discount compared to our North American competitors,” the letter states, calling for “historic” gains in the next deal.

Advertisement
More on Canada
WestJetAir TravelAir Line Pilots AssociationWestJet pilotswestjet strikeLabour talksWestjet negotiations
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers