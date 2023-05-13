Higgs clarifies comments on natural gas, says window is open for First Nations for now

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reassuring First Nations on Friday that it will work with them on natural gas extractions. This comes following concerns expressed by Indigenous Peoples that Premier Blaine Higgs was ready to move on without them.

Negotiations between the province and First Nations groups stalled when members said they weren’t interested in Higgs’ terms.

Worries arose this week when Higgs told members of the media that he would find a way to move forward without (First Nations).

The Wolastoqey First Nation said that they were invited to the table to talk about exporting natural gas but they “weren’t interested.” Chief Allan Polchies stated that they would rather meet to discuss tax agreements that were cut but Higgs had a “different agenda.”

“There will be consultation, not only because it’s the right thing to do, it’s respectful, and it’s the law,” said Arlene Dunn, minister of Aboriginal affairs.

The premier is currently on a trade mission in the Netherlands and France to pitch New Brunswick’s hydrogen and natural gas sectors.

Higgs has spent the past several months pitching New Brunswick shale gas as a possible solution to energy needs in Europe and domestically until other technologies like hydrogen become widely available. Higgs told reporters last week that letting the opportunity (to talk) pass the province by would be a shame.

Dunn said Higgs sees opportunities in Europe and gets caught in the “heat of the moment,” saying she doesn’t want to judge what the premier said.

In a statement to Global News, Higgs clarified his position but cautioned First Nations that the window of opportunity is closing.

“My comments were not intended to suggest that New Brunswick (government) would operate outside the duty to consult obligation,” stated Higgs.

“I am unsure how long the window of opportunity will exist for First Nations to participate as it will be driven by the global market for energy.”

He said the province has been unable to get aligned with First Nations in New Brunswick, but he will continue to give First Nations opportunities to participate in the discussion.

“The fracking is harmful to our lands and our waters,” Polchies said in an interview with Global News on Friday.

“I’m confident there will be a government in the next 16 to 18 months that will come to the table to work with First Nations on many files.”

Polchies said he wasn’t surprised by Higgs’ comments, noting politicians in Europe don’t understand or respect New Brunswick Indigenous policies.

— with files from Global News’ Silas Brown