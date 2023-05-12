Pedestrian killed in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run crash: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A 62-year-old man was crossing south across Jasper Avenue at 115 Street early in the morning on Friday when he was hit by a vehicle and killed.

Edmonton police said it happened just before 2:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was hit by a light-coloured, four-door sedan that was travelling east on Jasper Avenue, police said.

The driver did not stay at the scene of the crash, EPS said.

While the man was rushed to hospital by EMS, he didn’t survive.

The EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section (MCIS) has taken over the investigation.

Police continue to search for the sedan and its driver.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run collision or has dashcam footage of it is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

