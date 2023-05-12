Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian killed in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run crash: Edmonton police

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 4:21 pm
A man was struck while crossing Jasper Avenue at 115 Street on May 12, 2023 and died from his injuries. View image in full screen
A man was struck while crossing Jasper Avenue at 115 Street on May 12, 2023 and died from his injuries. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 62-year-old man was crossing south across Jasper Avenue at 115 Street early in the morning on Friday when he was hit by a vehicle and killed.

Edmonton police said it happened just before 2:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was hit by a light-coloured, four-door sedan that was travelling east on Jasper Avenue, police said.

The driver did not stay at the scene of the crash, EPS said.

While the man was rushed to hospital by EMS, he didn’t survive.

The EPS Major Collisions Investigation Section (MCIS) has taken over the investigation.

Police continue to search for the sedan and its driver.

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run collision or has dashcam footage of it is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police investigate pedestrian hit and run downtown'
Edmonton police investigate pedestrian hit and run downtown
Edmonton policeFatal CrashEdmonton TrafficHit and RunDowntown EdmontonoliverPedestrian CollisionJasper Avenueedmonton crashHit and Run CrashFatal Crash Edmonton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers