Man taken to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto: police

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 1:49 p.m. in the Victoria Street and Dundas Street East area.
Officers said one person was stabbed.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
More to come…
