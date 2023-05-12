Menu

Crime

Man taken to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 2:42 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 1:49 p.m. in the Victoria Street and Dundas Street East area.

Officers said one person was stabbed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

More to come…

