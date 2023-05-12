Man taken to trauma centre after stabbing in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Friday at around 1:49 p.m. in the Victoria Street and Dundas Street East area.

Officers said one person was stabbed.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

More to come…

STABBING

Victoria St/Dundas St E

– 9-1-1 call received at 1:49pm

– one person stabbed

– taken to hospital

– varying descriptions of possible suspect

More information when available.

Witnesses, please call 416.808.5100.https://t.co/84Q7Ok5Ii9#GO1063692 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 12, 2023