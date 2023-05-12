Dump truck loses its bucket after striking overpass on N.S. highway

A dump truck hit an overpass and lost its bucket on Highway 111 in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday afternoon, leading to some lane reductions.
According to Halifax Regional Police, the truck struck the Portland Street overpass at exit 7 while heading towards the MacKay bridge.
The bucket could be seen lying on the road.
There were no injuries in the accident.
Trending Now
Traffic has been restricted to one lane as police investigate and the wreckage is removed.
The province’s Department of Public Works confirmed a bridge engineer is inspecting the structure to determine if there was any damage.
Comments