Dump truck loses its bucket after striking overpass on N.S. highway

A dump truck hit an overpass and lost its bucket on Highway 111 in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday afternoon, leading to some lane reductions.

View image in full screen Police said there were no injuries in the accident. Reynold Gregor/Global News

According to Halifax Regional Police, the truck struck the Portland Street overpass at exit 7 while heading towards the MacKay bridge.

The bucket could be seen lying on the road.

View image in full screen Halifax Regional Police asked drivers to reduce their speed in the area of the accident and take alternate routes, if possible, to avoid delays. Reynold Gregor/Global News

There were no injuries in the accident.

Traffic has been restricted to one lane as police investigate and the wreckage is removed.

The province’s Department of Public Works confirmed a bridge engineer is inspecting the structure to determine if there was any damage.