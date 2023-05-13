Menu

Share

Crime

Man charged after allegedly using snake to attack victim on Toronto street

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 13, 2023 1:05 pm
In this file photo, a Burmese python is displayed. View image in full screen
In this file photo, a Burmese python is displayed. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly using a snake to attack a victim in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred on Wednesday at 11:50 p.m. in the Dundas Street West and Manning Avenue area. Officers said they were called to the area for reports of a man threatening people with a python.

Police said a man was walking down the street holding a live snake and approached a victim with it.

There was a physical altercation and the man allegedly used the reptile to attack the victim.

Video circulating on social media of the incident appears to show a man swinging a snake and using it to strike a person in the middle of the street.

Police said officers arrived at the scene quickly and an individual was arrested.

Toronto resident Laurenio Avila, 45, has been charged with assault with a weapon and causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal.

According to police, the snake was alive at the time of the incident but has since died.

— with files from Ryan Rocca

