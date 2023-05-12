Geared up for the fishing season, Manitobans offered advice and optimism

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of the start of the walleye and sauger fishing season, Manitobans are reminded to follow safety measures and guidelines.

For the southern fishing division, the season opens on May 13. Those around Lake Winnipeg and the northwest and north-central division will have to wait a little longer, as the season there officially begins next week.

“It’s no secret anglers have been eagerly waiting to get out on the water and start fishing for walleye and sauger. So starting this weekend, anglers in the southern fishing division will be able to cast a line for two of Manitoba’s most popular fish species,” Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt also said this is the first season where seniors are able to fish for free. Approximately 22,000 seniors take part in recreational fishing, he said.

In previous years, seniors were required to get an angling license. That process no longer applies, Nesbitt said. Seniors now need only show proof of age and residence, when asked by a conservation officer.

Active military members and veterans residing within the province also do not need licences when fishing with a rod and line.

With the start of the season, the province is reminding anglers to exercise caution and follow safety measures when casting their lines. Deteriorating ice, fast-flowing currents, and cold water temperatures remain hazards during the late spring. Residents should also follow safe boating measures, wear life jackets, and check water temperatures.

To protect fish stocks, anglers are also asked to immediately release fish that may be discharging eggs.

New angling and fishing regulations came into effect on April 1, providing details on possession limits and size restrictions. Further information about the regulations can be found online at www.manitobafisheries.com.