Water bottle, racial slurs thrown at Waterloo pedestrian in suspected hate-motivated incident

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway about a hate-motivated incident that occurred in Waterloo on Wednesday.

According to police, a 59-year-old man was walking on Willis Way near Caroline Street at around 1 p.m. when a dark-coloured Mercedes Benz drove towards him.

As the car passed, police say the occupants through a water bottle at the victim while also yelling racial slurs at him.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.