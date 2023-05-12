Menu

Crime

Water bottle, racial slurs thrown at Waterloo pedestrian in suspected hate-motivated incident

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 12:29 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway about a hate-motivated incident that occurred in Waterloo on Wednesday.

According to police, a 59-year-old man was walking on Willis Way near Caroline Street at around 1 p.m. when a dark-coloured Mercedes Benz drove towards him.

As the car passed, police say the occupants through a water bottle at the victim while also yelling racial slurs at him.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police investigating possible hate-motivated altercation at Vaughan, Ont. LCBO
