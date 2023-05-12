Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Year-long investigation into boat theft in Guelph results in arrest

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 12, 2023 11:56 am
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Police Service has made an arrest in connection with an almost year-long investigation into the theft of a boat and trailer.

Officers attended a home near Speedvale Avenue West and Edinburgh Road North on June 27, 2022.

Investigators say someone hitched an unattended boat that was on a trailer onto a vehicle that morning around 7 a.m.

They say the vehicle drove away with the trailer. It was found abandoned in a commercial parking lot later that day around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

Trending Now

Investigators located the individual on Thursday and made an arrest around 9:55 a.m.

A 34-year-old man from Crediton is charged with theft and three counts of breaching probation.

Story continues below advertisement

He is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.

 

More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeGuelph Police Serviceboat theftBoat stolenboat stolen guelphboat theft guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers