Year-long investigation into boat theft in Guelph results in arrest

The Guelph Police Service has made an arrest in connection with an almost year-long investigation into the theft of a boat and trailer.
Officers attended a home near Speedvale Avenue West and Edinburgh Road North on June 27, 2022.
Investigators say someone hitched an unattended boat that was on a trailer onto a vehicle that morning around 7 a.m.
They say the vehicle drove away with the trailer. It was found abandoned in a commercial parking lot later that day around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.
Investigators located the individual on Thursday and made an arrest around 9:55 a.m.
A 34-year-old man from Crediton is charged with theft and three counts of breaching probation.
He is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.
