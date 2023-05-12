Year-long investigation into boat theft in Guelph results in arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service has made an arrest in connection with an almost year-long investigation into the theft of a boat and trailer.

Officers attended a home near Speedvale Avenue West and Edinburgh Road North on June 27, 2022.

Investigators say someone hitched an unattended boat that was on a trailer onto a vehicle that morning around 7 a.m.

They say the vehicle drove away with the trailer. It was found abandoned in a commercial parking lot later that day around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

Investigators located the individual on Thursday and made an arrest around 9:55 a.m.

A 34-year-old man from Crediton is charged with theft and three counts of breaching probation.

He is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Monday.