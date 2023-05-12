Two injured after corrosive substance ‘intentionally’ placed on toilet seats in Wilmot park

Two people were injured while using the washrooms at a park in Baden last weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They received calls on Tuesday that the toilet seats at Sir Adam Beck Community Park had been tampered with as a potentially corrosive substance had been put on them.
Two people had been reportedly injured between Saturday and Monday while using the washrooms.
Police believe that someone had placed the corrosive substance on the toilet seats “intentionally.”
Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
