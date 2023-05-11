Garrett’s Legacy Act could become Ontario law by fall 2023

Send this page to someone via email

In 2017 Napanee teenager Garrett Mills was tragically killed by an unsecured soccer goalpost.

Now, an Ontario bill named for Garrett intended to make sure that never happens to another youth, is closer to becoming law.

It will be six years ago Friday that Dave Mills, better known by his radio host name Buzz Collins, got the worst news a parent can ever receive about his son Garret.

“He was doing a chin-up, simply doing a chin-up and the net toppled and the crossbar struck him on the head and he was killed instantly,” said Mills.

These nets are usually anchored but the mobile net Garrett Mills was doing his chin-ups on in Napanee wasn’t.

Since that time, Dave Mills has been on a quest to get legislation passed to ensure all nets in the province are properly anchored.

The bill is called Garret’s Legacy Act, stemming from a conversation Mills had with his son just before his death.

“He had, just a few days previously, expressed to us how he wanted to leave a legacy – you know when he was all done here – and little did anyone know that would be four days later,” said the elder Mills.

The journey to pass the bill has not been without setbacks.

It was first introduced by MPP Todd Smith, but an election left it un-passed.

Mills is now working with Hastings Lennox and Addington MPP Ric Bresee.

Bresee said 40 people have lost their lives in North America in incidents similar to Garret’s.

“This is actually about the next child, the next incident, you know there’s an old expression that if it’s preventable you can’t call it an accident,” said Bresee.

The bill has passed second reading and Bresee said the bill should be finalized in the coming months.

“Hopefully, I’ll say mid to late September, we’ll be able to bring it back into the house for third and final reading,” he added.

Mills is hopeful that the bill will pass this time but more immediately, he’ll be dealing with the anniversary of the loss of his son.

“It seems to get more challenging as each year goes by, I’m guessing because you’re reminded of how much time has gone by since you’ve seen your son,” said Mills.