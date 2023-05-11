SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Evacuation order partially rescinded for Parker Cove in Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 8:07 pm
A screenshot from a YouTube video of a flyover of Whiteman's Creek in the Central Okanagan on May 10, 2023. View image in full screen
A screenshot from a YouTube video of a flyover of Whiteman's Creek in the Central Okanagan on May 10, 2023. Okanagan Indian Band
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of Parker Cove in B.C.’s North Okanagan were given some good news on Thursday: the threat of flooding may be over.

On its Facebook page, the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) says that it has been monitoring local creeks, and that “helicopter flights over the watershed area have indicated that there is no longer enough snowpack to create significant changes in freshet flow or flood danger.”

Click to play video: 'Whiteman’s Creek bursts its banks'
Whiteman’s Creek bursts its banks

Whiteman Creek overflowed its banks last week, with evacuation orders issued on May 2 and 3 for part of Parker Cove.

Story continues below advertisement

An order issued on May 3 was partially rescinded on Thursday afternoon, with beachfront properties between Raven Road and Saskatoon Road being downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The evacuation order affecting Falcon Avenue is still in effect, as is a neighbouring evacuation alert.

The OKIB said no one is permitted to access properties south of Whiteman Creek through Parker Cove.

It also said it has received notice of drones being flown above the evacuation order area, something that’s not permitted.

“We would also ask that out of respect for evacuated residents that people refrain from flying drones or trespassing into the evacuation order area,” said the band.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Whiteman’s Creek flood recedes leaving damage in its wake'
Whiteman’s Creek flood recedes leaving damage in its wake

In related news, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for B.C.’s Interior, where temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 30s this weekend.

Trending Now

The national weather agency said that with the sudden heat increase, freezing levels will rise, leading to increased snowpack melt.

In turn, the OKIB advised the public on Thursday to stay clear of area creeks and rivers, saying that fast-flowing water can still pose a threat.

It also said damage assessments of flood-affected properties are now beginning.

The band also issued an advisory to boaters, saying there is a large amount of debris dispersing from the creeks into the north arm of Okanagan Lake.

Click to play video: 'Evacuation zone expanded due to raging Whiteman Creek in parker Cove near Vernon'
Evacuation zone expanded due to raging Whiteman Creek in parker Cove near Vernon
OkanaganNorth OkanaganBC FloodingEvacuation Orderevacuation alertOkanagan Indian BandOKIBevacuation order rescindedParker CoveFalcon AvenueWhiteman Creek
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers