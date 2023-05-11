Evacuation order partially rescinded for Parker Cove in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Parker Cove in B.C.’s North Okanagan were given some good news on Thursday: the threat of flooding may be over.

On its Facebook page, the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) says that it has been monitoring local creeks, and that “helicopter flights over the watershed area have indicated that there is no longer enough snowpack to create significant changes in freshet flow or flood danger.”

Whiteman Creek overflowed its banks last week, with evacuation orders issued on May 2 and 3 for part of Parker Cove.

An order issued on May 3 was partially rescinded on Thursday afternoon, with beachfront properties between Raven Road and Saskatoon Road being downgraded to an evacuation alert.

The evacuation order affecting Falcon Avenue is still in effect, as is a neighbouring evacuation alert.

The OKIB said no one is permitted to access properties south of Whiteman Creek through Parker Cove.

It also said it has received notice of drones being flown above the evacuation order area, something that’s not permitted.

“We would also ask that out of respect for evacuated residents that people refrain from flying drones or trespassing into the evacuation order area,” said the band.

In related news, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for B.C.’s Interior, where temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 30s this weekend.

The national weather agency said that with the sudden heat increase, freezing levels will rise, leading to increased snowpack melt.

In turn, the OKIB advised the public on Thursday to stay clear of area creeks and rivers, saying that fast-flowing water can still pose a threat.

It also said damage assessments of flood-affected properties are now beginning.

The band also issued an advisory to boaters, saying there is a large amount of debris dispersing from the creeks into the north arm of Okanagan Lake.