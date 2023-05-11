Calgary celebrates Asian Heritage Month with 19 events in May

Send this page to someone via email

The Asian Heritage Foundation (AHF) in Calgary is hosting 19 events to celebrate Asian Heritage Month in May.

The events will include cultural festivals and a bus tour that will explore five different Asian communities in Calgary allowing riders to try food from different Asian countries, according to a Thursday morning news release.

May is a time to celebrate the achievements and cultures of diverse Asian communities in Canada, the AHF said, and to reflect on the roots of anti-Asian racism in Canadian institutions. From the construction of the Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1800s and the internment of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War, the AHF is calling on Calgarians to not forget how painful Asian Canadian history is.

2:28 Hidden Hate: Former governor general recalls Canada’s anti-Asian history

“This is a great opportunity for all Calgarians to come together to learn more about Asian Canadian contributions and participation in Canadian society,” said Theresa Woo-Paw, chair of the AHF.

“People will have the opportunity to discover nuggets of history that might not be well known. (This event) should be an experience of discovery and an experience of taste and sound and interacting with people.”

The events will also feature the annual FascinAsian Festival which highlights films and documentaries from Asian creatives.

The film festival will kick off with Riceboy Sleeps, a 2022 film set in the 90s that chronicles the story of a Korean boy navigating school amidst anti-Asian racism. The film also illustrates his journey to find a community and a sense of belonging in Canada, according to the release.

“I’m really looking forward to the film festival … All the programs are of high calibre,” Woo-Paw said.

“It’s very interactive and I hope people will enjoy it.”

More information about the events can be found on the Asian Heritage Foundation website.