Fire advisory in Rocky View County upgraded to fire ban

The fire advisory issued for the east and west divisions in Rocky View County, Alberta, has been upgraded to a fire ban.

Rocky View County Fire Services said in a release Thursday the ban will remain in effect as long as high-risk conditions remain.

FIRE ADVISORY UPDATED TO BAN FOR East & West Rocky View County. BAN will continue as long as high-risk conditions remain. Burning & fireworks permits are suspended & BURNING IS BANNED. Visit https://t.co/C3H6904Ecw for details. pic.twitter.com/In8qBA0uwr — Rocky View County (@RockyViewCounty) May 11, 2023

It listed several types of fires that are strictly prohibited:

Incinerators (for farm and acreage use)

Burning barrels

Recreational campfires

Any fires contained within facilities and appliances in designated camping and recreational areas

Chimeneas

During a fire ban, all burning and fireworks permits are suspended, with the following exceptions:

Indoor household fireplaces

Camp stoves (properly attended)

Barbecues (charcoal briquettes, propane, or natural gas)

Wood pellet grills

Propane/natural gas fire pit

Oil well flaring (registration required — call 403-264-1022)

Any person who ignites, fuels, supervises, maintains or permits an outdoor fire within the municipal boundaries of Rocky View County during a fire ban can be fined $1,000. Should the fire get out of control and an emergency fire response is required, the person responsible for the fire can be charged the full firefighting costs.

For additional information on fire bans and advisories visit AlbertaFireBans.ca.