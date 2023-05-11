Menu

Consumer

Food trucks cooking up favorites in Regina Wholesale Club parking lot

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 6:39 pm
Local food truck owners are happy to get back out on the streets to feed foodies now that the weather is warmer in the Queen City. View image in full screen
Local food truck owners are happy to get back out on the streets to feed foodies now that the weather is warmer in the Queen City. Troy Charles / Global Regina
After a long winter, the smells of delicious foods linger in the parking lot at Wholesale Club on Broad Street that attracts foodies and food truck fans from across the city.

Juilio Gajari and his family-run hot dog stand are glad to finally get back into the business with the warmer weather.

“We were itching to get out,” he said. “We were kind of nervous because of everything that’s been happening with the prices in the grocery stores … but we’re making it work. And it’s been a good year so far.”

Food trucks cooking up favorites in Regina Wholesale Club parking lot - image View image in full screen

Gajari’s family business, which has been around for 20 years, works with local butchers and bakeries;  they service three different locations throughout the city.

“We all work as a family around here and it’s always a good vibe around here,” he said.

Some of that good vibe is shared by food truck owner Krystle Hagen. After 25 years in the food industry, Hagen fulfilled a lifelong dream and opened up Benny’s food truck in 2021.

She takes her passion for breakfast to a whole new level.

“I thought ‘I’m going to do a breakfast food truck because there isn’t one in all of Saskatchewan,'” she said. “Breakfast is so versatile (and) you can eat it for supper. So, that’s how Benny’s was created … I’ve been welcomed with open arms into the food truck community.”

As for the space, the food trucks pay a donation to the Wholesale Club which goes to their children’s charity.

A variety of trucks rotate each week with a limit of three at a time.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsFood TrucksFoodiesWholesale ClubRegina food trucksRegina foods
