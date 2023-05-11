Menu

Traffic

More charges laid in fatal Hamilton Mountain crash that saw passenger thrown from motorcycle

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 3:45 pm
Hamilton police are investigate a fatal crash from April 13, 2023 at Upper James Street approaching Twenty Road.
Hamilton police are investigate a fatal crash from April 13, 2023 at Upper James Street approaching Twenty Road. Global News
Police have now laid charges against three people connected to a fatal mid-April crash on the Mountain in Hamilton, Ont.

Collision reconstruction detectives say a minivan driver, SUV driver and a motorcycle rider are all facing offences following the April 13 collision on Upper James Street near Twenty Road.

The latest and most serious offence is a careless driving causing death charge offense laid against the driver of a Toyota SUV.

The 49-year-old woman will appear at a Hamilton courthouse in June.

A passenger on the Yamaha motorcycle died in the evening crash after being thrown from the bike.

The drivers of the motorcycle and the SUV were also sent to hospital with injuries.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Upper James Street approaching Twenty Road when it collided with the southbound Toyota.

Previously the motorbike rider was charged with three offences including driving while suspended and use of a plate not authorized for a vehicle.

The driver of a third vehicle, a Dodge Caravan, was charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

