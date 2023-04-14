Passenger thrown from motorcycle dead after evening crash on Hamilton Mountain

See more sharing options

A passenger on a motorcycle that collided with an SUV on a busy Hamilton, Ont., roadway Thursday night is dead after succumbing to injuries in hospital, police said.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Upper James Street near Twenty Road when the two-wheeler collided with a Toyota.

“The passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead in hospital,” a Hamilton police spokesperson explained in an email.

Investigators say the driver of the motorcycle and the SUV were both sent to hospital.

The SUV driver, who didn’t suffer serious injuries, would later be released.

The incident closed a stretch of Upper James Street for several hours.

Collision reconstruction detectives said the investigation is still ongoing and are suggesting a third vehicle may have been involved, but add that element “is still undetermined.”

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.