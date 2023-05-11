Waterloo police seize cache of guns during raid in Woolwich

Waterloo regional police say they seized a cache of guns during a raid conducted at a property in Woolwich, Ont., on Wednesday.
Police say they conducted the search at a property near Katherine Street North and Lundy Road in Winterbourne as part of a firearms investigation.
Police say officers seized six guns as well as associated ammunition during their search.
Trending Now
A 42-year-old man from Woolwich is facing a number of charges in connection with the incident, including trafficking in firearms, transferring a firearm without authority and careless storage of a firearm.
More on Crime
- Alleged victim of Quebec businessman accused of paying for sex sues for $8 million
- Woman who lost $35K in distraction theft feels ‘victimized’ twice after bank denies reimbursement
- Several police forces review deaths for links to Ontario man charged in lethal product sale
- Texas mall shooter had neo-Nazi beliefs but victims chosen randomly: police
Comments