Waterloo police seize cache of guns during raid in Woolwich

Waterloo regional police say they seized a cache of guns during a raid conducted at a property in Woolwich, Ont., on Wednesday.

Police say they conducted the search at a property near Katherine Street North and Lundy Road in Winterbourne as part of a firearms investigation.

Police say officers seized six guns as well as associated ammunition during their search.

A 42-year-old man from Woolwich is facing a number of charges in connection with the incident, including trafficking in firearms, transferring a firearm without authority and careless storage of a firearm.