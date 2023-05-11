Menu

Crime

Waterloo police seize cache of guns during raid in Woolwich

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 3:10 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police say they seized a cache of guns during a raid conducted at a property in Woolwich, Ont., on Wednesday.

Police say they conducted the search at a property near Katherine Street North and Lundy Road in Winterbourne as part of a firearms investigation.

Police say officers seized six guns as well as associated ammunition during their search.

Trending Now

A 42-year-old man from Woolwich is facing a number of charges in connection with the incident, including trafficking in firearms, transferring a firearm without authority and careless storage of a firearm.

