Regina AFFL continuing to grow

Business is booming for the Regina Adult Flag Football League.

Now in its ninth year running, what started out as just a handful of teams in 2015 has now erupted into a 78-team league.

The AFFL runs every Monday and Tuesday night under the lights of the University of Regina Rams practice field.

Men and women from all walks of life and of varying skill levels play four simultaneous games as the field is split into quarters in order to fit in every game in the two-night span.

According to league commissioner Brenden Bennett, the league’s skyrocketing popularity is due in large part to social media.

View image in full screen Regina AFFL does a game of the week with prizes for the closest guess to the correct score.

“We have a lot of games of the week, players of the week, prizes, stuff like that, some giveaways and what-not. It’s really amped up our social media presence, which has drawn in a lot of people, which leads to a lot more word of mouth. So we’ve really just grown a lot every year,” said Bennett.

View image in full screen Regina AFFL names a player of the week based on their performance.

For those who play in the league, like Avery LePage, the draw to play football on a summer’s eve stems from the fun atmosphere that is provided.

“It’s just fun, the teams are so intense, but then after we’re all laughing together and smiling. That’s the best part about rec sports is going intense on the field and then going and having a beer after,” said LePage.

And speaking of beers, that just happens to be the prize for the winner of each game of the week.

The man possible for all of the content creation is former Regina Rams receiver and league photographer and videographer, Michael Scraper.

He says his time playing the sport helps him when trying to capture the perfect action shot.

“Ultimately it’s just a read-and-react type of situation. You never know when there’s going to be a close game, last-second play or something important that way, so it’s just kind of being adaptable. A lot of it is just understanding the sport and some of the nuances and sort of predicting when there might be a big play, and then just being there to capture it, knowing where to point the camera,” said Scraper.

View image in full screen A shot captured by league photographer, Michael Scraper.

It’s a league that has taken the city of Regina by storm since its inception and one that continues to grow.