Hamilton philanthropist Margaret Juravinski dead at 91

A well-known Hamilton philanthropist with a legacy of contributing considerable funding to local health-care institutions has died.

Margaret Juravinski died Tuesday at the age of 91, according to a statement from executives at St. Joseph’s Villa Foundation.

Her death comes just a little over a year after the passing of husband Charles Juravinski.

The Juravinski family is noted for the millions of dollars in endowments to Hamilton-area health facilities and the City of Hamilton over a number of years.

St. Joe’s Villa president and CEO Don Davidson told Global News the Juravinskis’ support dates back some 25 years, with major funding for a major redevelopment at that facility in 2002 via a $5-million gift.

“They could identify a need and their intuition was bang on,” Davidson explained.

“New health care was something that was universal and something that will touch everyone, and when they set out to focus on that … the impact has just been profound through the years.”

We are deeply saddened at the passing of Margaret Juravinski. Margaret has been a part of the St. Joseph’s Villa family for over three decades when we were entrusted with her mother’s care. pic.twitter.com/SpdATeeH8l — St. Joseph's Villa & Foundation (@SJVillaFdn) May 11, 2023

Hospice Margaret’s Place, named after Juravinski, opened in September 2021 with family money, providing a 10-bed hospice residence and outreach at St. Joseph’s Villa.

Recent multi-million-dollar donations included a late April gift of $5.1 million to improve health outcomes for some of the city’s most marginalized populations.

A similar $5.1-million gift was given in February 2022 to the Juravinski Research Institute (JRI), to support studies focused on child and youth health, integrated care and burn trauma.

They also made contributions to brain health and health system transformation with two previous gifts totalling $6.3 million.

The JRI was one of a number of legacy gifts the Juravinskis have given to health care, established in May 2019 via a $100-million contribution — one of Canada’s largest ever.

Juravinski, born in Hamilton, and husband Charles were also the former owners of the Flamboro Downs racetrack near Flamborough.

With shareholder John Grant, that venture started in 1975 before being sold in 2003 to entertainment and real estate giant Magna.