Comments

Health

Juravinski donation of $5.1M to aid studies on better models for child, integrated care

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 10:59 am
Juravinski hospital. View image in full screen
Juravinski hospital. Google Maps
Another multi-million dollar donation from Hamilton’s Juravinski family is expected to improve health outcomes for some of the city’s most marginalized populations.

The $5.1-million gift, from Margaret Juravinski, is earmarked for two new major projects at the Juravinski Research Institute (JRI), with the first addressing inequality in health care for children.

Radiologist Dr. Julian Dobranowski, who’s the chair of two steering committees at the Juravinski Institute, says that the initiative is “piggybacking” on existing research and will seek more information from the affected community via a survey.

The survey would then be used to come up with ways to improve children’s access to health care, “regardless of what their social status is or where they live in the community,” Dobranowski told Global News.

Institute researchers will also look at integrated care and whether a better model of care exists and can be implemented in communities living in residential homes.

“This project looks at whether primary care can actually be embedded into residential homes for marginalized or vulnerable people …  and help deliver health care (where it’s) needed at (the) source,” Dobranowski explained.

He said the COVID pandemic really “deepened cracks” in the two areas and suggests research needs to happen now to build a “resilient system” to fix gaps and withstand the next pandemic.

“It is going to happen,” Dobranowski said.

“(It) is extremely important to use COVID as the catalyst for this type of research to … strengthen our entire approach to health care.”

The timeline for the release of the funding is this year with results of the surveys made public sometime in 2023.

Hamilton’s health-care sector is receiving the multi-million dollar gift a little over a year after philanthropists Charles and Margaret Juravinski donated the same amount to the institute supporting studies also focused on child and youth health and integrated care.

The JRI was one of a number of legacy gifts the Juravinskis have given to health care, established in May 2019 via a $100-million contribution — one of Canada’s largest ever.

Charles Juravinski passed away in February 2022 at the age of 92.

