Crime

Attempted murder, weapons charges laid in Dartmouth shooting

By Decklan Rolle Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 3:25 pm
Global News Morning Halifax: May 11
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police have laid charges in a shooting that sent a woman to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this week.

Officers responded Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting that happened at an apartment building on Primrose Street.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle in Dartmouth and arrested a suspect.

Gregory Kaelin Everest, 21, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face the following charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • Discharging a firearm endangering life
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm
  • Possession of a firearm without a license
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • Storing a firearm contrary to the regulations
  • Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
