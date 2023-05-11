Attempted murder, weapons charges laid in Dartmouth shooting

See more sharing options

Halifax Regional Police have laid charges in a shooting that sent a woman to hospital in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this week.

Officers responded Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting that happened at an apartment building on Primrose Street.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle in Dartmouth and arrested a suspect.

Gregory Kaelin Everest, 21, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face the following charges:

Attempted murder

Discharging a firearm endangering life

Careless use of a firearm

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of a firearm without a license

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

Storing a firearm contrary to the regulations

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime