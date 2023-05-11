Menu

Fire

Bridge in southern Manitoba municipality destroyed by fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 1:40 pm
A bridge burns near New Bothwell, Man., Wednesday evening.
WATCH: Fire chief Paul Wiebe said the bridge over Manning Canal near New Bothwell, Man., was completely destroyed and the Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating.
Two fires on rural Manitoba bridges Wednesday night are believed to be the result of crop burning.

The Rural Municipality of Hanover fire department was initially called to a site on Road 26 East around 5 p.m., where a hydro pole and shed were engulfed in flames, followed by a nearby bridge about an hour later.

About a half-mile away, firefighters noticed another flaming bridge, over the Manning Canal near New Bothwell, Man. This bridge was located on Highway 311 — a major road in the municipality.

Fire chief Paul Wiebe said the canal bridge was completely destroyed and the Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating.

The province reported Thursday morning that Highway 311 was closed in both directions from Provincial Road 216 to Provincial Road 206, although local traffic was still permitted to travel.

FireFirefightersManitoba fireRM of HanoverNew BothwellBridge Firecrop burning
