Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Pickering pub

A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a pub in Pickering last week, police say.
Durham Regional Police said on May 5 at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to The Harp and Crown Pub on Kingston Road after receiving a report of a fight inside the bar.
Police said during the altercation, a man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.
According to police, the man is listed in serious but stable condition.
Officers said 27-year-old Winston Higgins from Toronto has since been arrested.
He has been charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapons dangerous, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, discharging a firearm reckless to the life or safety of another person, aggravated assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.
Higgins was held for a bail hearing, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
