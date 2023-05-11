Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Pickering pub

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a pub in Pickering last week, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on May 5 at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to The Harp and Crown Pub on Kingston Road after receiving a report of a fight inside the bar.

Police said during the altercation, a man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

According to police, the man is listed in serious but stable condition.

Officers said 27-year-old Winston Higgins from Toronto has since been arrested.

He has been charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapons dangerous, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, discharging a firearm reckless to the life or safety of another person, aggravated assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Higgins was held for a bail hearing, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.