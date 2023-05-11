Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Pickering pub

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 12:48 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News
A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a pub in Pickering last week, police say.

Durham Regional Police said on May 5 at around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to The Harp and Crown Pub on Kingston Road after receiving a report of a fight inside the bar.

Police said during the altercation, a man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a Toronto trauma centre.

According to police, the man is listed in serious but stable condition.

Officers said 27-year-old Winston Higgins from Toronto has since been arrested.

He has been charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapons dangerous, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, discharging a firearm reckless to the life or safety of another person, aggravated assault and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Higgins was held for a bail hearing, officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

