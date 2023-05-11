Gangs used Metro Vancouver transit system to move drugs, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three homes were raided by Metro Vancouver Transit Police resulting in the seizure of guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, drugs, cash and a car.

Transit police began the investigation in the fall of 2022, when officers became aware that a “network of individuals associated with the B.C. gang conflict” were using the transit system to move suspected illicit drugs into different municipalities.

Investigators quickly determined that the suspects posed a serious risk to the public due to their access to firearms.

On May 2, Metro Vancouver Transit Police simultaneously executed search warrants at three residences in three different municipalities.

Police say they seized 10 firearms, some with illegal modifications, 3,800 rounds of ammunition, $70,000 worth of illicit drugs, $50,000 in counterfeit Canadian Currency, and a 2017 Mercedes C300W.

A psilocybin, or magic mushroom, grow operation was found at one of the homes as well, police say.

“Working with multiple jurisdictional police partners allows us to investigate criminal activities that cross municipal boundaries. Transit Police are committed to public safety and want to send a clear message that if you use the transit system to commit crime, you will be arrested and face criminal charges,” said Metro Vancouver Transit Police Chief Dave Jones.

Four individuals were arrested in the investigation.

