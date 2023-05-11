Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite posts triple digit decline, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 11, 2023 12:15 pm
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. Several of Canada's big banks will hold their annual meetings this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. View image in full screen
Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010. Several of Canada's big banks will hold their annual meetings this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrien Veczan. AV
Canada’s main stock index posted a triple-digit decline as losses in the base metals sector helped lead stocks lower, while U.S. stock markets were also lower in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 126.34 points at 20,372.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 271.31 points at 33,260.02. The S&P 500 index was down 15.77 points at 4,121.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.55 points at 12,301.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.17 cents US compared with 74.77 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was down 91 cents at US$71.65 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents at US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$12.70 at US$2,024.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 13 cents at US$3.71 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

