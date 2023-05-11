Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries after crashing into tree north of Orangeville: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 12:24 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image.
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
A motorcyclist has life-altering injuries after crashing into a tree north of Orangeville late Wednesday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews received a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at around 10:35 p.m. on Mono-Adjala Townline in the Town of Mono.

An investigation revealed that the 58-year-old male motorcyclist, who was the lone rider, left the road and crashed into a tree, police said.

He was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries and later flown to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

OPP say they’re continuing to investigate the collision and asked that any witnesses contact the Dufferin OPP.

