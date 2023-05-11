Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Direct Winnipeg-to-Atlanta flights take off this fall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 12:41 pm
The new WestJet Winnipeg-to-Atlanta route was announced Thursday at a news conference. View image in full screen
The new WestJet Winnipeg-to-Atlanta route was announced Thursday at a news conference. Jordan Pearn / Global News
Beginning in September, Winnipeg travelers will be able to fly directly from the Richardson International Airport to Atlanta, Ga.

The new flights being offered by WestJet are part of a plan to launch new routes connecting Winnipeg to international markets — similar to the arrangement that brought about direct flights to Los Angeles beginning in 2022.

The province announced Thursday that it’s providing $5 million to the Winnipeg Airports Authority and airlines to help facilitate the new routes.

Premier Heather Stefanson said the direct flight to Atlanta’s busy Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport opens up business opportunities for Manitobans as well as those looking for a vacation.

“Establishing a Winnipeg to Atlanta route is a tremendous opportunity not only for Manitoba businesses to expand their reach and explore new international markets, but for travellers to expand their horizons and explore new cultures and experiences,” Stefanson said.

The first flight to Atlanta leaves Winnipeg at 9 a.m. on Sept. 6.

