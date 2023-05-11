Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, May 11

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 11:13 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, May 11
WATCH: Warm and dry — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, May 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Hack-a-Toy event at Saskatoon Public Schools, city council update with Coun. Troy Davies and Carl seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, May 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Students take part in Hack-a-Toy event at Montgomery School

Students involved in the Saskatoon Public Schools STEM program were putting their skills to use in the Hack-a-Toy event at Montgomery School.

They were putting their skills to use to build accessibility switches for the occupational therapy programs for the Alvin Buckwold Child Development Program.

Montgomery School vice-principal David Crowell explains STEM programming and how students benefit from it in Family Matters.

Students take part in Hack-a-Toy event at Montgomery School

Downtown arena feedback and alcohol in city parks

The future of a downtown arena was a big focus in this week’s state of the city address and a public consultation process is underway.

There is also a discussion underway over alcohol consumption in city parks after new provincial legislation gives municipalities the choice to allow alcohol in parks.

Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies joins Chris Carr to discuss public consultation over a downtown arena and the possible consumption of alcohol in city parks.

Downtown arena feedback and alcohol in city parks

Carl seeks a home and hot weather tips for pets

Trending Now

Carl is a four-month-old puppy in search of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best home for Carl.

Omidian also has hot weather tips for pet owners as the temperature rises.

Carl seeks a home and hot weather tips for pets

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 11

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, May 11.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 11
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

