Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, May 11

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hack-a-Toy event at Saskatoon Public Schools, city council update with Coun. Troy Davies and Carl seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, May 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Students take part in Hack-a-Toy event at Montgomery School

Students involved in the Saskatoon Public Schools STEM program were putting their skills to use in the Hack-a-Toy event at Montgomery School.

They were putting their skills to use to build accessibility switches for the occupational therapy programs for the Alvin Buckwold Child Development Program.

Montgomery School vice-principal David Crowell explains STEM programming and how students benefit from it in Family Matters.

3:34 Students take part in Hack-a-Toy event at Montgomery School

Downtown arena feedback and alcohol in city parks

The future of a downtown arena was a big focus in this week’s state of the city address and a public consultation process is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

There is also a discussion underway over alcohol consumption in city parks after new provincial legislation gives municipalities the choice to allow alcohol in parks.

Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies joins Chris Carr to discuss public consultation over a downtown arena and the possible consumption of alcohol in city parks.

4:01 Downtown arena feedback and alcohol in city parks

Carl seeks a home and hot weather tips for pets

Carl is a four-month-old puppy in search of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA describes the best home for Carl.

Omidian also has hot weather tips for pet owners as the temperature rises.

3:33 Carl seeks a home and hot weather tips for pets

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 11

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, May 11.

Story continues below advertisement