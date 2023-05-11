Menu

Crime

Cocaine seized, 2 arrested from Curve Lake First Nation: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 11:09 am
OPP seized drugs as part of an investigation and arrested two men from Curve Lake First Nation.
OPP seized drugs as part of an investigation and arrested two men from Curve Lake First Nation.
Two men from Curve Lake First Nation face drug-related charges following a joint police investigation.

According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of an investigation with the Curve Lake Anishinabek Police Service (APS), on May 4 around 3:35 a.m, officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 7.

Investigators located a “large” quantity of cocaine and cash in the vehicle. Two people were arrested.

The seizure led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Curve Lake, which led to additional cocaine being seized along with cellphones and a computer.

Two Curve Lake First Nation men, ages 42 and 43, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 13, OPP said Thursday.

CocaineDrug TraffickingOpioidsDrug BustPeterborough County OPPHwy 7Curve Lake First NationCurve Lake Anishinabek Police ServiceCurve Lake APSCurve Lake drug bust
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

