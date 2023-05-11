Cocaine seized, 2 arrested from Curve Lake First Nation: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Curve Lake First Nation face drug-related charges following a joint police investigation.

According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of an investigation with the Curve Lake Anishinabek Police Service (APS), on May 4 around 3:35 a.m, officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 7.

Investigators located a “large” quantity of cocaine and cash in the vehicle. Two people were arrested.

The seizure led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Curve Lake, which led to additional cocaine being seized along with cellphones and a computer.

Two Curve Lake First Nation men, ages 42 and 43, were each charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 13, OPP said Thursday.