Crime

Woman charged with drug-impaired driving in downtown Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 1:58 pm
Peterborough police arrested a woman for impaired driving following an incident in the downtown on May 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman for impaired driving following an incident in the downtown on May 8, 2023. The Canadian Press file
A Frankford, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and drug charges following an incident in a downtown parking lot in Peterborough on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a resident’s concerns about a woman in a parking lot in the area of Hunter and Aylmer streets.

Police say officers located a woman walking and acting “erratically” before getting into a vehicle and driving out of the lot.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired. A search of the woman during her arrest located 4.2 grams of cocaine.

Trending Now

A 51-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving (blood-drug concentration 80-plus) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 30.

Impaired DrivingPeterborough Police ServiceCocaineDrunk DrivingPeterborough PoliceDrug PossessionDrug Impaired Driving
