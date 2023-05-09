Woman charged with drug-impaired driving in downtown Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

A Frankford, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and drug charges following an incident in a downtown parking lot in Peterborough on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a resident’s concerns about a woman in a parking lot in the area of Hunter and Aylmer streets.

Police say officers located a woman walking and acting “erratically” before getting into a vehicle and driving out of the lot.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was impaired. A search of the woman during her arrest located 4.2 grams of cocaine.

A 51-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving (blood-drug concentration 80-plus) and possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 30.