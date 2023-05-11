Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges after ICE investigation

A Saskatoon man is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation that started in November 2022.
Officers said a search warrant was executed on a home on March 9 at a home in Saskatoon and electronic devices were seized.
Police said 25-year-old Kyle Alexander Price-Eden was charged on Tuesday with possession of child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and two counts of luring a child.
Price-Eden was released from custody with numerous conditions until his next court appearance on May 24.
