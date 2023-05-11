Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges after ICE investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 11:56 am
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a Saskatoon man on Tuesday. File / Global News
A Saskatoon man is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation that started in November 2022.

Officers said a search warrant was executed on a home on March 9 at a home in Saskatoon and electronic devices were seized.

Police said 25-year-old Kyle Alexander Price-Eden was charged on Tuesday with possession of child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and two counts of luring a child.

Price-Eden was released from custody with numerous conditions until his next court appearance on May 24.

PoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsInvestigationChild PornographyIceInternet Child Exploitation
