Saskatoon man faces child pornography charges after ICE investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saskatoon man is facing child pornography charges after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation that started in November 2022.

Officers said a search warrant was executed on a home on March 9 at a home in Saskatoon and electronic devices were seized.

Police said 25-year-old Kyle Alexander Price-Eden was charged on Tuesday with possession of child pornography, making sexually explicit material available to a child, and two counts of luring a child.

Price-Eden was released from custody with numerous conditions until his next court appearance on May 24.