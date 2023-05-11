Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people, nearly 50 years apart in age, charged in a fraud scheme: Guelph police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 11, 2023 11:12 am
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There was no generational gap in an apparent fraud scheme at a Guelph business.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a store in the city’s south end in March.

Staff at the store told investigators that a regular customer would come in and be served by one particular employee.

Investigators say the employee would help the customer out and finish the transaction at the cash register.

They say the employee would apply coupons or discounts reducing the cost of the items to the point where the final bill was near or at zero.

Trending Now

The total loss for the store was over $2,000.

A 20-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, both from Guelph, each face 13 counts of fraud.

Story continues below advertisement

Both have been released with upcoming court dates.

 

More on Crime
BusinessGuelph NewsFraudGuelph crimeGuelph Police ServiceStoreGenerational Gap
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers