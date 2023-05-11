2 people, nearly 50 years apart in age, charged in a fraud scheme: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

There was no generational gap in an apparent fraud scheme at a Guelph business.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a store in the city’s south end in March.

Staff at the store told investigators that a regular customer would come in and be served by one particular employee.

Investigators say the employee would help the customer out and finish the transaction at the cash register.

They say the employee would apply coupons or discounts reducing the cost of the items to the point where the final bill was near or at zero.

The total loss for the store was over $2,000.

A 20-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, both from Guelph, each face 13 counts of fraud.

Both have been released with upcoming court dates.