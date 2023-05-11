Menu

Crime

Stratford police ask for public’s help in finding high-risk domestic offender

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 10:00 am
Josh Mccann. View image in full screen
Josh Mccann. Stratford police
Police in Stratford are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk domestic offender from the area.

According to a release, Joshua McCann, 39, is wanted in connection with a number of domestic violence offences that occurred over the past week.

He is described as being five feet eight inches tall and with a heavy build, weighing around 230 to 240 pounds. He has brown eyes, short dark hair and a beard with flecks of grey in it.

Trending Now

Police say not to approach McCann. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who spots him can call 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

 

