Stratford police ask for public’s help in finding high-risk domestic offender

Police in Stratford are asking for the public’s help in locating a high-risk domestic offender from the area.

According to a release, Joshua McCann, 39, is wanted in connection with a number of domestic violence offences that occurred over the past week.

He is described as being five feet eight inches tall and with a heavy build, weighing around 230 to 240 pounds. He has brown eyes, short dark hair and a beard with flecks of grey in it.

Police say not to approach McCann. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who spots him can call 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.