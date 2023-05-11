1 dead in Wasaga Beach fire under investigation

See more sharing options

A fire in a Wasaga Beach, Ont., residence turned fatal for one occupant in the beachside community Wednesday night.

On May 10, around 5 p.m., Huronia West OPP, Wasaga Beach Fire and Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to a residential structure fire on Laidlaw Street.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Lindsay Griffin said the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

She said they are still investigating the identity of a victim who was found inside.

A post-mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of the Fire Marshal are involved in the investigation.

Hydro One attended and disabled the power to the residence.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.