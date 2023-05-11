Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 dead in Wasaga Beach fire under investigation

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 11, 2023 10:46 am
Wasaga Beach fire truck. View image in full screen
Wasaga Beach fire truck. Via @WasagaBeachFire Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire in a Wasaga Beach, Ont., residence turned fatal for one occupant in the beachside community Wednesday night.

On May 10, around 5 p.m., Huronia West OPP, Wasaga Beach Fire and Simcoe County Paramedic Services responded to a residential structure fire on Laidlaw Street.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Lindsay Griffin said the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

She said they are still investigating the identity of a victim who was found inside.

A post-mortem is scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Trending Now

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of the Fire Marshal are involved in the investigation.

Hydro One attended and disabled the power to the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

More on Canada
FireFatal FireSimcoe CountyWasaga Beachontario fire marshalWasaga Beach FireSimcoe County FireFire in Wasaga Beach
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers