2 men charged with conspiracy to commit murder after woman threatened near Three Hills

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for a suspect accused of conspiracy to commit murder in central Alberta who allegedly threatened to kill a women in her home, and said he could be armed.

Three Hills RCMP said a woman reported that two men came to her home the night of Wednesday, May 3.

Police said one of the men allegedly entered the home, took the woman’s cellphone and said he was there to kill her.

The victim told police she was able to convince the men not to hurt her, and they left.

On May 10, Red Deer RCMP arrested 45-year-old Chrys Tremblay on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Tremblay is currently on a conditional sentence order and will brought back to court to face the allegation of the CSO breach, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now looking for 31-year-old Chad Wickett, who is wanted on five charges: conspiracy to commit murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, weapons possession contrary to order, using a firearm in the commission of an offence and fail to comply with release order.

RCMP said Wickett is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Three Hills is about 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News