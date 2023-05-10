Menu

Weather

Hot weather alert issued for B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 8:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Unseasonal heat to hit BC by Friday'
Unseasonal heat to hit BC by Friday
WATCH: The sunshine and heat are set to soar by Friday. Chief Meteorologist Mark Madryga has a look at your five-day forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
It may be early May, but it’s going to feel like the middle of summer in the Okanagan this weekend.

Environment Canada says temperatures will steadily rise for the next few days, culminating with the mercury reaching 32 C on Sunday and Monday.

In a special weather statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the national weather agency says daytime highs will rise into the low-to-mid 30s over the Central and Southern Interior, with northern regions seeing temperatures hit the mid-to-high 20s.

Overnight and early morning lows are expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 C above seasonal values while overnight lows will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

“Freezing levels will rise throughout this event,” said Environment Canada, “leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream-flow levels.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 9'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 9

Salmon Arm

  • Thursday: Sunny. High: 22 C. Low: 9.
  • Friday: Sunny. High: 28 C. Low: 11.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 12.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.
  • Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

Vernon

  • Thursday: Sunny. High: 23 C. Low: 10.
  • Friday: Sunny. High: 26 C. Low: 13.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 14.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.
  • Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.
Click to play video: 'Looming heat in B.C. sparks fire and flood concerns'
Looming heat in B.C. sparks fire and flood concerns

Kelowna

  • Thursday: Sunny. High: 23 C. Low: 10.
  • Friday: Sunny. High: 26 C. Low: 13.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 14.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.
  • Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

Penticton

  • Thursday: Sunny. High: 24 C. Low: 10.
  • Friday: Sunny. High: 26 C. Low: 13.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 14.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.
  • Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

Osoyoos

  • Thursday: Sunny. High: 24 C. Low: 10.
  • Friday: Sunny. High: 26 C. Low: 13.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 14.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.
  • Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

Environment Canada added that while this week’s heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, “it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 9'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 9
