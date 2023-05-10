Hot weather alert issued for B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

It may be early May, but it’s going to feel like the middle of summer in the Okanagan this weekend.

Environment Canada says temperatures will steadily rise for the next few days, culminating with the mercury reaching 32 C on Sunday and Monday.

In a special weather statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the national weather agency says daytime highs will rise into the low-to-mid 30s over the Central and Southern Interior, with northern regions seeing temperatures hit the mid-to-high 20s.

Overnight and early morning lows are expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

Daytime highs will be 10 to 15 C above seasonal values while overnight lows will be 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

“Freezing levels will rise throughout this event,” said Environment Canada, “leading to increased snowpack melting with possible local flooding due to high stream-flow levels.”

3:46 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 9

Salmon Arm

Thursday: Sunny. High: 22 C. Low: 9.

Friday: Sunny. High: 28 C. Low: 11.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 12.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.

Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

Vernon

Thursday: Sunny. High: 23 C. Low: 10.

Friday: Sunny. High: 26 C. Low: 13.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 14.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.

Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

2:00 Looming heat in B.C. sparks fire and flood concerns

Kelowna

Thursday: Sunny. High: 23 C. Low: 10.

Friday: Sunny. High: 26 C. Low: 13.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 14.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.

Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

Penticton

Thursday: Sunny. High: 24 C. Low: 10.

Friday: Sunny. High: 26 C. Low: 13.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 14.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.

Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

Osoyoos

Thursday: Sunny. High: 24 C. Low: 10.

Friday: Sunny. High: 26 C. Low: 13.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 29 C. Low: 14.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 12.

Monday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 13.

Environment Canada added that while this week’s heat may result in daily temperature records being broken, “it must be emphasized that the expected hot conditions will not approach those reached during the heat dome of late June 2021.”

