Mustang running back suspended 4 years for banned substance in system

Western University star running back Edouard Wanadi has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance.

The suspension was announced Wednesday by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES).

According to CCES, a urine sample collected from Wanadi on Oct. 11 of last year during “out-of-competition doping control” revealed the presence of GW501516, a prohibited metabolic modulator.

Wanadi waived his right to a hearing, which CCES says amounts to an admission of the violation and any possible consequences.

A suspension was imposed on Nov. 10, 2022, and will run until Nov. 9, 2026. During that period, Wanadi will not be able to participate in any capacity in any sport that is a signatory with the Canadian Centre For Ethics in Sport.

In 19 games with the Mustangs over two seasons, Wanadi had racked up 1,421 yards and 14 touchdowns. The six-foot-two-inch sophomore from Saint-Jerome, Que., attends King’s College.