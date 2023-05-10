Menu

Crime

Police now investigating 2 sudden deaths in Caledon, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 5:15 pm
"The investigation is still in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time," OPP said. View image in full screen
"The investigation is still in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time," OPP said. Global News
Police say they are investigating a second sudden death reported in Caledon, Ont., on Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police’s Caledon detachment were called to a home on True Blue Crescent in Bolton, an area of the town of Caledon.

Officers initially said they were investigating a sudden death. In an update on Wednesday, police said two people were found dead.

Police said there was no threat to public safety but reminded residents to be aware. The investigation is being led by the OPP’s criminal investigation branch and includes forensic officers.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” OPP said.

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceSudden DeathCaledonCaledon OPPBoltonOntario police investigationCaledon police
