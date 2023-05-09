Major crimes officers investigate sudden death in Caledon, Ont.

Police in Caledon, Ont., are investigating after a sudden death was reported.
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police’s Caledon detachment were called to a home on True Blue Crescent in Bolton, an area of the town of Caledon.
Police said the cause of the death was not determined but stressed there was no threat to public safety.
The OPP’s major crimes unit in Caledon is investigating events.
“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” OPP said in a statement. “Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.
