Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Major crimes officers investigate sudden death in Caledon, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 9, 2023 9:23 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Caledon, Ont., are investigating after a sudden death was reported.

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police’s Caledon detachment were called to a home on True Blue Crescent in Bolton, an area of the town of Caledon.

Police said the cause of the death was not determined but stressed there was no threat to public safety.

The OPP’s major crimes unit in Caledon is investigating events.

Trending Now

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” OPP said in a statement. “Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PolicePeel RegionSudden DeathCaledonBolton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers