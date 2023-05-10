Suspect charged in Foothills Industrial Park hit-and-run that hospitalized pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have made an arrest in connection with a January hit-and-run in a southeast crosswalk that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 52nd Street and 61st Avenue S.E. shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 after a 43-year-old woman was struck by a truck.

Police officials say the driver of the truck fled the scene following the collision but a surveillance camera in the area captured video of the suspect vehicle.

Zain Samji, the hit-and-run victim, told Global News that she had suffered badly broken legs and had undergone 10 surgeries including skin grafts and placement of metal pins.

View image in full screen Zain Samji was hit by a truck on Jan. 19 while trying to cross the road in a southeast Calgary industrial park. The alleged driver has now been charged. Global News

On Wednesday, police confirmed 47-year-old Albert Barbaso Betonio has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

Betonio was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.