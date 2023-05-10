Suspect charged in Foothills Industrial Park hit-and-run that hospitalized pedestrian

Calgary police have made an arrest in connection with a January hit-and-run in a southeast crosswalk that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 52nd Street and 61st Avenue S.E. shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 19 after a 43-year-old woman was struck by a truck.
Police officials say the driver of the truck fled the scene following the collision but a surveillance camera in the area captured video of the suspect vehicle.
Zain Samji, the hit-and-run victim, told Global News that she had suffered badly broken legs and had undergone 10 surgeries including skin grafts and placement of metal pins.
On Wednesday, police confirmed 47-year-old Albert Barbaso Betonio has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
Betonio was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
