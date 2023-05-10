Tornado warning issued for RM of Ellice-Archie and surrounding areas

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Rural Municipality of Ellice-Archie, Man., as well as the surrounding areas including St. Lazare – McAuley and Manson.

The warning has been issued for southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba and was issued around 3 p.m.

EC said it’s expected to big a severe thunderstorm that will possibly produce a tornado, damaging winds, large hail and that locally intense rainfall is also possible.

In the event of a tornado, people are advised to take shelter in a basement or in a small interior ground-floor room such as a bathroom, closet or hallway.

Manitoba has more tips on how people can shelter themselves on its website.

Although the thunderstorm outlooks haven't officially started for the year (scheduled start date is May 22nd), there's a chance of severe thunderstorms in southern Manitoba today. Thus, here's a thunderstorm outlook valid today! #mbstorm #mbwx pic.twitter.com/tDNwpUGmlc — ECCC Weather Manitoba (@ECCCWeatherMB) May 10, 2023