Tornado warning issued for RM of Ellice-Archie and surrounding areas

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 10, 2023 4:41 pm
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the RM of Ellice-Archie, Man. and surrounding areas including St-Lazare McAuley and Manson.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the RM of Ellice-Archie, Man. and surrounding areas including St-Lazare McAuley and Manson. Environment Canada's website
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Rural Municipality of Ellice-Archie, Man., as well as the surrounding areas including St. Lazare –  McAuley and Manson.

The warning has been issued for southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba and was issued around 3 p.m.

EC said it’s expected to big a severe thunderstorm that will possibly produce a tornado, damaging winds, large hail and that locally intense rainfall is also possible.

In the event of a tornado, people are advised to take shelter in a basement or in a small interior ground-floor room such as a bathroom, closet or hallway.

Manitoba has more tips on how people can shelter themselves on its website.

