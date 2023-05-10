Tornado warning issued for RM of Ellice-Archie and surrounding areas

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the Rural Municipality of Ellice-Archie, Man., as well as the surrounding areas including St. Lazare – McAuley and Manson.
The warning has been issued for southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba and was issued around 3 p.m.
EC said it’s expected to big a severe thunderstorm that will possibly produce a tornado, damaging winds, large hail and that locally intense rainfall is also possible.
In the event of a tornado, people are advised to take shelter in a basement or in a small interior ground-floor room such as a bathroom, closet or hallway.
Manitoba has more tips on how people can shelter themselves on its website.
