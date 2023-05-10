Suspect sought after female victim stabbed in the neck in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a female victim was stabbed in the neck in Whitby, Ont.

Durham regional police said on May 9 at around 2:20 p.m., officers were called to the Closson Drive and Des Newman Boulevard area after receiving reports of an armed person.

Officers said the victim was walking in the area with a child when a man approached them from behind.

Police say the man used an “unknown item” to pierce the victim’s neck before fleeing on foot, headed southbound on Des Newman Boulevard.

Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital, was treated and released. The child was not injured.

Police are searching for a male suspect, around 20 years old, with a medium build, standing five feet nine inches tall with short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.